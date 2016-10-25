Victim in Lummi Shore Drive crash improves

The condition of one of the three victims has improved following a crash on the Lummi Reservation early Monday, Oct. 24, a hospital official said, but all three Whatcom County residents remain in intensive care.
Mollie R. Cline, 51, of Deming, has been upgraded to serious from critical condition in the ICU of Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Tuesday, Oct. 25. Thomas H. Cline, 50, of Bellingham, remains in critical condition, Gregg said.
There also has been no change in the condition of the driver, Coralise M. Almojera, 25, of Deming, who remains in serious condition.
All three patients were flown to Harborview after the wreck at 1:50 a.m. Monday, when Almojera veered off southbound Lummi Shore Drive and slammed into a tree in her gray 2005 Nissan Murano, according to a Washington State Patrol report. Firefighters had to cut the roof off the SUV to reach the injured occupants, said Assistant Chief Bill Hewett of the Bellingham Fire Department.
Speed and alcohol were listed as the cause of the wreck, with charges pending against Almojera, according to the report. Only Thomas H. Cline was wearing a seat belt, according to the state patrol report.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments