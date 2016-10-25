Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 24

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 24, 2016
Damon J. Andrew, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of third-degree assault.
Jacob Matthew Arroyo, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree possession of stolen property.
Karla Paola Chavez-Montoya, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of a controlled-substance violation.
Carey Joseph Cooney, booked by the Sumas Police Department for driving under the influence.
Steven Lee Dodson, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license,
Mark Richard Gaskill, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Russel Aaron Griffin booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree burglary.
Bryan Lee Hicks, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Lynden and Ferndale police departments for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and a probation or parole violation.
Brach Scott Johnson, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Shannon Marie Loomis, booked by the Blaine Police Department for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing a police officer.
Hailey June Martin, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation or parole violation.
Gregory Russell Otis, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation or parole violation.
Zachary Lee Tripp, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a new criminal activity hold.
