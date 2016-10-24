Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 21-23

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 21, 2016
Shaun Robert Amundson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Andrea Anay Garcia, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear on a charge of controlled-substance violation.
Gerardo Garza-Iribe, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for bail jumping.
Jose Roberto Guevara, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful issuance of bank checks.
Misty Dawn Hoagland, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear on a charge of controlled-substance violation.
Nathan Scott Holk, booked by the Washington State Patrol for vehicular assault and hit and run accident with injury.
Amy Jean Kenna, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Philip Andrew Kirkey, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Melissa Dawn Rodgers, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fugitive from justice warrants, false statement to officer, reckless driving and third-degree theft.
Matthew David Smith, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
Richard William Townsend, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Justin J. Tvrdy, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Melissa Mae Louise Villanueva, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to appear on a charge of felony bail jumping.
OCT. 22, 2016
David Timothy Bliss, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary and theft of motor vehicle.
Sammy Joe Bowling, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a protection order.
Michael Anthony Course, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree criminal trespass.
Davi Duran, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
James Buddy Hayes Sr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Keith Wayne Jackson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
James Lawrence Jefferson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass.
Shah Zaib Khan, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jackson Kim Perry, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jacob Dean Ringenbach, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct.
Glen Jon Robertson Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for failure to appear for disorderly conduct.
Richard Jay Sanders, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license and a state Department of Corrections detainer.
Adam Wayne Stanavige, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia, a controlled substance violation, and second-degree criminal trespass.
Georgia Reymarie Thomas, booked by the Lummi Nation and Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief, domestic violence assault and battery and for failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Lesha Lenore Volkman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic-violence no-contact order.
OCT. 23, 2016
Benjamin Austin Bridgers, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Christopher Joseph Gayther, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for shoplifting, second-degree vehicle prowl, obstructing a police officer, and failure to appear on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
Nickiala Roshelle Harwood, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Philip Andrew Kirkey, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for shoplifting, manufacturing and delivery of amphetamine/methamphetamine, and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Jennifer Lynn Lariviere, booked by the Bellingham and Ferndale police departments for third-degree driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree possession of stolen property.
Ryan Patrick MacCormack, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for forgery, shoplifting and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Jason Andrew Parker, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Krystopher Daniel Rose, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree trafficking.
Pavlo A. Shershen, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Shawn Eric Linn Sivo, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for attempting elude police vehicle, second-degree driving with a suspended license and a state Department of Corrections detainer.
Jacob Robert Whiting, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Comments