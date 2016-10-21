Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 20, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 20, 2016
Nicole Taraneh Gholipour, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on charges of fourth-degree assault and violating a no-contact order.
Jamica Shevay Henderson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, a controlled substance violation, possession of a stolen vehicle and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Andy Ivan Hernandez, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Shauanna Morreen Marler, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Katherine Lynn McAbee, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Joseph S. Padilla, booked by Bellingham Police Department for third-degree child rape.
