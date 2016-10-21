Bellingham driver hits pedestrian and flees, state patrol says

A Tacoma woman was injured when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a freeway entrance as she walked along Meridian Street on Friday, Oct. 21.
Chelsey B. Robinson, 26, suffered unspecified injuries when she was struck by a car while crossing the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp at Meridian Street. The driver sped away, but a Washington State Patrol trooper later arrested a Bellingham man in connection with the incident.
Robinson was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital, where she was treated and released, a nursing supervisor said.
According to the state patrol’s incident report, Nathan S. Holk, 29, of Bellingham was southbound at around 12:08 a.m. on Meridian Street in a black 2009 Volkswagen GTI, when he turned right onto the southbound I-5 on-ramp and hit Robinson.
Holk was later arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run and booked into Whatcom County Jail. He remained in custody Friday morning, according to jail records.
Police suspect alcohol was involved, according to the trooper’s report. The GTI was damaged, and impounded by the state patrol.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
