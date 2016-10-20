Ferndale man accused of bruising face, fracturing leg of girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

A Ferndale man accused of grabbing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son by the face and then fracturing his leg was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 19, said Ferndale Police Lt. Matt Huffman.
Ty Antonio Garrett, 23, was booked into the Whatcom County Jail at about 8 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree assault of a child after admitting to hurting the boy, Huffman said Thursday.
Police received a call on Oct. 16 from St. Joseph hospital’s emergency room, where the boy was being treated for what was thought to be a broken leg. Staff there reported concerns after seeing bruising to the boy’s face, Huffman said.
The boy was then taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where doctors found a fracture on his femur.
Officers talked to the family on Wednesday, after they returned from Seattle, Huffman said; Garrett came to the station to give a statement. His story, at first, did not match up with the injuries to the child’s face and leg, Huffman said.
But he eventually told police that he got frustrated while he was watching the boy on Oct. 15, and grabbed him by the face, Huffman said. Garrett then told police he was changing the boy’s diaper the next day and got frustrated again. He told officers he yanked and held the boy up by the leg, Huffman said, causing the fracture.
Garrett was still in custody on Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
