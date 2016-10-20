Whatcom County jail report for Oct. 18-19

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 18, 2016
Dakota Zachary Boome, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keisha Shanta Brown, booked by Department of Corrections and Bellingham Police Department on a swift and certain warrant, and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Trevor Jayelisha Fornsby, booked by Lummi Nation Police Department for first-degree assault and failure to appear on a charge of second-degree assault.
Darcy James Glenman, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Daniel Brian Griffith, booked by Department of Corrections on a DOC detainer.
Jonathan Joseph Ho, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for poison/dangerous drug violation.
Ben David Kaydalov, booked by Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Dennis James Kelly, booked by Department of Corrections for third-degree rape.
Issac Solomon Lawrence, booked by Lummi Nation Police Department for failure to appear on charges of controlled substance violation and third-degree theft.
Richard Albert Mace, booked by Bellingham Police Department for violation of a no-contact order.
Armando Martinez Gomez , booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Mackenzie Gene Smart, booked by Everson Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, paraphernalia use and resisting arrest.
David Eugene Teel, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Corrections on a detainer, manufacture and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled subtsance other than marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and a community custody violation.
OCT. 19, 2016
Richard Ryan Ackerman, booked by Everson Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and felony failure to register as a sex offender.
David Timothy Bliss, booked by Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass.
Richard David Bonkoski Jr., booked by Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Judah Corsini, booked by Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief and first degree criminal trespass.
Anatoliy P. Dutov, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Ty Antonio Garrett, booked by Ferndale Police Department for second-degree assault of a child.
Travis Hunt Graybill, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Gabriel Ibarra Jr., booked by Department of Corrections and Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Colby Leon James, booked by Lummi Nation Police Department for manufacture and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Jolene Lynn Leone, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of marijuana less than 40 grams.
Jesse Neal Nyberg Giles, booked by Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for a controlled substance violation.
Alexander G. Otano Guenther, booked by Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence and first-degree negligent driving.
Christyle Brandy Padilla, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to appear on a charge of false reporting.
Billie Clyde Rector, booked by Blaine Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
John Patrick Rosch, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
Kelli Ann Santler, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Christopher David Schluter, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
James Scott Jr., booked by Lummi Police Department for a probation/parole violation.
Harold Lee Shockey, booked by the Department of Corrections for a DOSA revocation.
Mariah Marie Vest, booked by Washington State Patrol for first-degree degree driving with a suspended license.
Logan Wallace Vick, booked by Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Jacqueline N. Vlasic, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Comments