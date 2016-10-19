Bellingham couple sentenced in murder-for-hire plot

A Bellingham couple was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 19, in connection with a foiled plot to murder a man near Everson.
Superior Court Judge Ira Uhrig ordered Sean Robert Head to serve 15 years and five months in prison for soliciting to murder his business partner, Edward Davidson, 76, at a house off Oat Coles Roles in rural Whatcom County. Charging papers state Head, 28, tried to hire two other people to kill Davidson before his girlfriend, Esmeralda Martin, agreed to do it.
Martin, 24, was sentenced to serve more than 13 years in prison for attempted murder in the second degree.
She drove her ex-husband’s car to Davidson’s house on the morning of June 24, 2015. She told Davidson they needed to talk about Head. She went to use the bathroom, and put in earplugs. She opened the door, and Davidson was bringing her a cup of tea when she shot him in the shoulder with a Kel-Tec 9 mm handgun, according to the prosecutor. She chased Davidson around the home until she ran out of ammunition.
Davidson survived gunshot wounds. Martin fled the scene in a panic. She called Head on her own phone instead of the disposable burner phone he’d given her, according to the charges. She then met him at his yoga class – Head’s intended alibi – and he told her to flee to Seattle.
First, though, she needed to return her ex-husband’s car.
Police caught up with Martin while she was en route to Lynden. She revealed the plan to detectives: Head gave her the gun, and given a brief lesson on how to shoot.
“She had never shot a gun before,” said the prosecutor, Dave McEachran.
Both were arrested that day. Charging papers describe how Head held grudges against Davidson: He accused him of carrying on sexual relationships with young men he would hire, for example. And in general, Head believed Davidson was a “bad” person.
Head and Davidson ran a rental company called Ahead Vacation Rentals. Head was the sole heir to Davidson’s estate, valued at $1 million to $2 million.
Over the months that preceded the shooting, Head tried to hire two others to kill Davidson, according to charging papers. He’d offered up to $50,000. Neither would-be hit man went through with it.
Martin pleaded guilty in May to attempted murder in the second degree. As part of the deal she agreed to testify against Head, if his case went to trial.
On Monday, Oct. 17, Head admitted to solicitation to commit murder in the first degree. Under state guidelines he faced 15 to 20 years in prison.
Head had nothing to say to the court Wednesday. Uhrig approved a plea deal putting him in prison for about 15 ½ years.
Davidson did not want to speak in court, either.
Martin grew up in an Albanian orphanage until she was adopted at age 7, the prosecutor said at her sentencing hearing. As a single mother of a young child, she worked at Foot Locker and cleaned houses for Head’s business.
Her attorney, Carl Munson, said Head introduced her to drugs and alcohol, and roped her into the murder plot. Martin asked the judge if she could address Davidson directly. The judge allowed her, and she told him through tears she was sorry for hurting him.
“I hope that one day, you might forgive me,” she said.
Uhrig sentenced her to 13 years and nine months in prison.
This story will be updated.
