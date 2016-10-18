Bellingham man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

A Bellingham man pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 17, to a murder-for-hire plot to kill his business partner.
Sean Robert Head, 28, admitted to soliciting to murder Edward Davidson, 76, a resident of the Everson area who had an estate valued at $1 million to $2 million.
Head, the lone heir to Davidson’s estate, convinced his girlfriend, Esmeralda Martin, 24, to shoot Davidson to death with a Kel-Tec 9 mm handgun he gave her, according to charging papers.
On the morning of June 24, 2015, she went to Davidson’s home off Oat Coles Road. She told him they needed to talk about Head, but first she needed to use the bathroom. She came out of that room firing, and chased Davidson around the house until she ran out of ammunition. She then fled the scene. She was arrested that day, and so was Head.
Davidson survived the gunshot wounds.
Charging papers allege Head had grudges against Davidson, accusing him of having intimate relationships with young men he had hired.
The pair had a business under the name Ahead Vacation Rentals, LLC, with a license renewed as recently as April 2015. Head had offered two other would-be hit men cash – $15,000 to one man, $50,000 to a caretaker – to murder Davidson, according to the charges. Eventually his girlfriend agreed to do it.
Martin pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the second degree in May. Under state sentencing guidelines she faces about 10 1/2 years in prison, court records show.
Head faces a range of 15 to 20 years, said Dave McEachran, the county prosecutor. A sentencing hearing, for both defendants, has been scheduled for Wednesday morning, Oct. 19.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
