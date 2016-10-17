Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 15-16

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 15, 2016
Donald Lance Albin, booked by the Lynden and Everson police departments for violation of a domestic violence protection order and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jacobi Antonio Cardenas, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for carrying, exhibiting, or drawing a weapon, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, harassment and second-degree malicious mischief.
Jordan Blake Chapman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Jennifer Ann Coppock, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Hannah Elizabeth Cowin, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and for failure to appear for third-degree theft and possession of stolen property.
Dennis Charles Crawford, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a controlled substance violation.
Marcos Delgado Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and an agency outside Whatcom County for first-degree criminal trespass, and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Don Arthur Johnson II, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Derek Wesley Langhorn, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Travis Jeffrey Little, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Leila Dawn McNamara, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Nichole M. Osborne, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Zackary Michael Ward, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a dangerous weapon and driving under the influence.
OCT. 16, 2016
Casey Murray Chohrach, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Tylor Lynn Dalton, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Rufino Lionel Guebara, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Kelsey Nicole Hovis, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Karlie Kinley, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and battery, child abuse or neglect and driving under the influence.
Matthew David Lamb, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, two counts of failure to transfer title within 45 days, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree criminal impersonation and resisting arrest.
Christina Martinez, by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Sandra Veronica Mendez-Rivera, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, two counts of driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Alan John Morris, booked by the Ferndale Police Department and state Department of Corrections for a DOC detainer and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Robert Joseph Morris, booked by the Washington State Patrol, the Bellingham Police Department and an agency outside Whatcom County for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, first-degree criminal impersonation, obstructing and shoplifting, and for failure to appear on charges of second-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.
Alexander Luis Rubalcaba, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Edith Christine Solomon, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree theft.
Heather Sharree Young, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
