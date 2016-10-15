Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 14

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 14, 2016
Sammy Joe Bowling, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Matthew Anthony Catalogna, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a dangerous dog causing severe injury or death.
Robert Michael Curry, booked by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on a state Department of Corrections detainer.
Atiba Kamara Fleming, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and failure to appear on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
Jason Donald Fox, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation or parole violation.
Leticia Ann Hannah, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for driving under the influence.
Mary Renee Ann Henry, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Lummi Nation Police Department for possession of a dangerous weapon and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Michael McGinty Hinds, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation or parole violation.
Steven Clay Morgan, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
Mark Daniel Owings, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving.
Michelle Lee Pillatos, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Tyler Embree Pipes, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Janet Florence Prince, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for shoplifting and third-degree theft.
Monica Louise Roman, booked by Homeland Security Investigations on fugitive from justice warrants.
Donnie Neil Ryan, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Mikal Damien Seward, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Nicholas Dario Shore, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree malicious mischief, first-degree illegal possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, and theft of motor vehicle.
Wendy Renee Simpson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Patrick James Stangland, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
