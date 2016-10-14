Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 13

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 13, 2016
Tyler John Althen, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for selling, delivery and possession of a legal drug, a controlled-substance violation, second-degree theft, and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree possession of stolen property.
Jordan Joseph Andreason, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree child rape.
Kymberly Ann Black, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Jennifer Nicole Block, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree theft, violation of a protection order, and witness tampering.
Jian Hui Cao, booked by the Blaine Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Kevin Leeroy Cruson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and residential burglary.
Jose Alfredo Esquivel-Hernandez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.
David Alexander Figueroa Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Kameron Robert Kraft, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for violation of a no-contact order, fourth-degree assault, and disorderly conduct.
Jeremy Micheal Legg, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Chelsea Nicole Lyons, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Blaine Police Department for shoplifting and for failure to appear on charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Malisa Ann Muskrat, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of violation of a protection order and failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Anthony Joseph Panarello, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on charges of first-degree malicious mischief and felony bail jumping.
Ryan Nathan Solomon, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Guillermo Sotelo Nunez, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for second- and third-degree driving with a suspended license, attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving, minor possessing or consuming alcohol, criminal accomplice, fourth-degree assault, reckless endangerment, first-degree burglary, obstructing a police officer, and failure to appear on charges of minor possessing or consuming alcohol and resisting arrest.
Ramon Sotelo-Gonzalez, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for criminal accomplice and first-degree burglary.
Kara Maureen Spencer, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Robert D. Stamm, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Anthony Michael Trail, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary.
Albert Eugene White, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug court violation.
Xhavis Jovan Wyrick, booked by the Washington State Patrol for second-degree criminal trespass.
Comments