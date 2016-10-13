Ferndale teen arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault days after escaping troopers

A man arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault and other charges early Thursday, Oct. 13, had escaped Washington State Patrol troopers during a pursuit earlier this month.
Guillermo Sotelo Nunez, 19, of Ferndale, was booked into the Whatcom County Jail just after 4 a.m. The arrest came after Ferndale Police officers were dispatched to the Super 8 hotel at 5788 Barrett Road following reports of a fight, said Lt. Matt Huffman. Sotelo Nunez had assaulted his girlfriend, Huffman said, adding that he had no further details.
Sotelo Nunez had also tried to force his way into a room at the hotel, resulting in the burglary charge, Huffman said. Sotelo Nunez had a handgun at the time of his arrest, but there was no indication he had used it when he tried to force his way into the room, Huffman added.
More than a week before his arrest, on Oct. 5, Sotelo Nunez escaped troopers after a vehicle chase, said Sgt. Mark Francis, a State Patrol spokesman. At around 3 a.m. that day near the intersection of Pacific Highway and West Smith Road in Ferndale, troopers tried to pull Sotelo Nunez over for driving 85 mph in a 70-mph zone.
A 15-year-old girl was in the passenger seat of the car, Francis said.
Troopers lost sight of the car near Shields Road and St. Helens Lane, Francis said. They later found the car Sotelo Nunez had been driving in the cul-de-sac at the end of Patriot Court.
With the help of a dog with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, troopers and deputies found Sotelo Nunez’s passenger near another nearby cul-de-sac off St. Helens Lane, Francis said. The girl gave Sotelo Nunez’s name to troopers and deputies before she was booked for a juvenile warrant.
Sotelo Nunez was booked on 12 charges Thursday. Some of those were warrants from previous incidents, Huffman said.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
