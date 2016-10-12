Driver’s boyfriend ‘could not go to jail,’ but both were arrested

A woman led police on a chase at speeds up to 100 mph last weekend because she didn’t want her boyfriend, who was in the vehicle and wanted on warrants, to land in jail, according to authorities.
Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks said the chase started on the Lummi Nation reservation about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, when tribal police officers saw Jolene Lynn Leone driving her black Volvo XD 60 at 60 mph in a 35 mph zone near Lummi Shore and Cagey Road.
“She made statements at the scene that her ‘boyfriend had warrants and could not go to jail,’ ” Parks said.
Parks said Lummi officers and sheriff’s deputies eventually stopped Leone’s car at Slater Road and Haxton Way, southwest of Ferndale on the edge of tribal land. They arrested Leone, 19, and her boyfriend, Jade Matthew Garza, 18. Neither are tribal residents.
Garza was booked into Whatcom County Jail for possession of a stolen firearm and no valid operator’s license without other ID. He was held for Skagit County authorities, Parks said. Leone booked for attempting to elude a police vehicle and reckless driving.
