Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 11

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 11, 2016
Derk Martin Aalpoel, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Allison Louise Bibb, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jason Lee Catrain, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, hit and run of an attended vehicle, and driving under the influence.
Randal Lee Chenoweth, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of a domestic-violence protection order.
Alexis Nicole Davis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for third-degree assault of a transit officer.
George Lincoln Huff, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree theft.
Simon Jeffrey James, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a controlled substance violation and paraphernalia/use.
Bryce Jeffery Jordan, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Khambai Kantawong, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Bruce Allen Marbley, booked by the Blaine Police Department for felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Hannah Leigh Moffett, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Cynthia M. Spencer, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Christopher Allen Watson, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Comments