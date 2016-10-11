Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 10

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 10, 2016
Jimmy Raymond Abitia, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Lynne Leorra Bergman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary.
Lauren Alia Collins, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Shawn Michael Cook, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for disorderly conduct using vulgar, profane or obscene language.
Curtis Clint Crosby, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on charges of second-degree identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Siobhan Davis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Gwen Renee DeOliveira, booked by the Washington State Patrol for residential burglary.
Nichole Michelle Honeycutt, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Steve Shawn Hoover, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary and failure to transfer title within 45 days.
Nathan August Jackson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for indecent exposure.
Robert Wayne Jensen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Michael William Joyner Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Diron Lamar Montgomery, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Jeremey Dean Ruskin, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving.
Vincent Russell, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree assault, intimidating a public servant and obstructing a police officer.
Zechariah Judge Stewart, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Wilford Howard Sturgeon, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and state Department of Corrections for a DOC detainer, a controlled substance violation, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and third-degree assault on a law-enforcement officer.
Kenneth Russell Thomas Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief and possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
