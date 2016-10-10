Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 7-9

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 7, 2016
Carlos Javier Abitia, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct and abusive language and for failure to appear on charges of first-degree and second-degree criminal trespass.
Raul Adame Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a protection order.
Blake Mitchell Ambers, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving.
Simone Anais Bailey-Cobb, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree assault and violation of no-contact order.
Brandon Lee Bass, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Lisa Rene Bruner, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Orlin Wayne Cochran, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless endangerment.
Christopher Michael Crane, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree trafficking.
Amanda Joy Curlett, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Nathan Lawrence Dalton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession and importing pornography depicting a minor.
Stevi Patricia Day, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree trafficking and first-degree theft.
Kelly Ann Feely, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
James Andrew Francisco, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Lindsey Rae Gabl, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Alfredo Garcia, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a probation or parole violation.
Kristopher Dean Gilbert, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Carl James Hagen, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft.
Miles Aaron Kowchee, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Corrections for a DOC detainer and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Tamra Jean Loehr, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for endangerment with a controlled substance.
Blanca Estella Luna-Miranda, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for retail theft, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and two counts of failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Jaxon Jonal Mancillas, booked by Juvenile Court Probation for a probation or parole violation.
Frank Joseph Maravilla, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for obstructing a police officer, violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, and failure to appear on a charge of violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Isaiah Jonathon Mayshack, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a DOC detainer and a DOC new criminal activity hold.
George Sidney McIntyre, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second- and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
David Hernandez Moreno, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Danielle Marcel New, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Mark Paul Newton, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Jonathan Aaron Pen, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for reckless driving.
James Daniel Powell, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Benito Michael Rodriguez, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Virginia Mae Wibbens, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Shane Arthur Widen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fugitive from justice warrants and minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
Lee Roy Williams, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for hit and run of an unattended vehicle, reckless driving and third-degree theft.
OCT. 8, 2016
Zachery Charles Bonaminio, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Courtney Nicole Croce, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department on fugitive from justice warrants.
Jan Marie Ethier, booked by the Sumas Police Department for felony harassment, theft of a firearm and third-degree theft.
Jade Matthew Garza, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for possession of a stolen firearm and no valid operator's license without other ID.
Austin Dean Grimme, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a state Department of Corrections detainer.
Timothy Duane Hilton, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order.
Joseph James Jurich, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for third-degree possession of stolen property.
Brittany Danyelle Lawrence, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree theft and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Derek Reid Lindstrom, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Victoria Flores Lockwood, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jeffrey Allen McGee, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for third-degree theft.
Pascual Mendoza-Alcon, booked by the Everson Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Marcos Penaloza, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Marcos Modesto Rodriguez, booked by the Washington State Patrol for minor in possession and driving under the influence.
Jared Wayne Russell, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft, third-degree theft and possessing an ID belonging to another.
OCT. 9, 2016
Christopher William Abbott, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jack Carlysle Beery, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct and abusive language.
Jennifer Nicole Block, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree malicious mischief, interfering with a report of domestic violence and fourth-degree assault.
Robert Ernest Lafortune Jr., booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jolene Lynn Leone, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for attempting to elude a police vehicle and reckless driving
Khammike Pathammavong, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Shaeanna Raeven Puyette, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
Dylan Richard Shel Rowe, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jesus A. Sandoval Alvarez, booked by the Lynden Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Paul David Scott Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a probation or parole violation.
Jacob Antonio Smith, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree theft.
Justin Michael Standefer, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
Victor Ryan Charles Sweet, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a state Department of Corrections detainer.
Josefina Vazquez Ramirez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Delilah Rose Veliz, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to transfer title within 45 days and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
