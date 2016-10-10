Man slashed after interrupting possible burglary on waterfront

Police are seeking a suspect in an assault and possible attempted burglary near the waterfront on Friday night, Oct. 7.
Bellingham police Sgt. Mike Scanlon said the alleged victim is a person who operates a business in the area and saw the suspect near a chain-link fence that holds construction equipment for work underway at Hilton and Roeder avenues. The man, who was not named, stopped his truck and challenged the suspect to identify himself, Scanlon said.
“(The suspect) kind of slashed at him and he received a cut on his hands,” Scanlon said. “He was just being vigilant and called the guy out and the guy attacked him.”
Scanlon said the man required medical treatment for his injury, but was unsure if he sought aid on his own or if he required ambulance transport.
Scanlon said the suspect was described as a white man in his 40s with a dark complexion and a rough beard. He was wearing a tan jacket and was last seen carrying a dark-colored backpack.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
