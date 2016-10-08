Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 6

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 6, 2016
Robert Randall Beaugez, booked by a bail bond company for second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Courtney Rose Allison Blomeen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault, harassment and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Samantha Lynn Dardano, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug court violation.
Katrina Marie Dominique, booked by the Sumas Police Department and the Prosecutor's Office for disorderly conduct and failure to appear for third-degree criminal mistreatment.
Yen In, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and shoplifting.
Jonas Thomas Linvog, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Robert Ezell Little, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on fugitive from justice warrants and for attempting to elude a police vehicle, resisting arrest, obstructing a law-enforcement officer, third-degree driving with a suspended license and third-degree assault on an officer, and failure to appear on charges of second- and third- and fourth-degree assault, and third-degree theft.
Jose L. Luna, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Randall Leroy Madrid, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for allowing an unauthorized person to drive.
Jacob Dean Martinez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Nathaniel Anthony Muniz-Spry, booked by the Sumas Police Department on a state Department of Corrections detainer.
Cullen D. Salinas Zackuse, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
John Wendell Scott, booked by the Sumas Police Department for first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
David Wheeler Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
Jeremiah Martin Williams, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for controlled-substance violation, a state Department of Corrections detainer, and for failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Angela Dawn Zwiers, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving.
