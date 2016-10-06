Blaine Middle School students investigated for posts from ‘creepy clown’ social media

Posts and messages made by middle schoolers on “creepy clown”-themed social media constituted “extremely poor judgment,” Blaine Police said in a news release Thursday, Oct. 6.
Police responded to a call at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday from a parent who reported seeing threats on social media that appeared to target Blaine School District students and staff, according to a Blaine Police Department statement posted to the school district’s website.
After investigating, police found that three boys had copied a “creepy clown”-themed social media account and were sending messages to their friends, as well as making posts. The threats were not specific, but included messages like, “I know where you live,”said Lisa Moeller, Blaine Police spokeswoman.
“They were vague statements intended to freak people out,” she said.
Police are trying to determine whether charges against the boys are warranted.
“Creepy clown” sightings have made national headlines in recent weeks as people have reported the phenomenon as far away as Greenville, South Carolina, and as close as Puyallup.
“In light of the growing epidemic of school violence in our nation, we believe there is no such thing as a harmless prank when it threatens the safety and welfare of students or staff in our schools,” Blaine Police said in the news release. “Any such threat will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.”
