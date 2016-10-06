Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 5

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 5, 2016
Theodore David Bicknell, booked by the Everson Police Department for reckless driving.
Christopher Raymond Burns, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Kindra Grace Churchill, booked by the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for third-degree theft, shoplifting, fourth-degree assault, and for failure to appear on charges of first-degree robbery, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.
Joshua Eugene Ecklund, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree theft.
William Loren Fife, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Tyler Scott Hardy, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Susan Leann Hawley, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the state Department of Corrections for a DOC detainer, third-degree driving with a suspended license and a controlled substance violation.
Jason Edward Jones, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a civil bench warrant and for possession of stolen property.
Stephen James Klefstad, booked by the Blaine Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
Joshua Lowell Lewis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a state Department of Corrections detainer and for a controlled substance violation.
Michael James Malin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree driving with a suspended license, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree vehicle prowl and manufacturing and delivery of amphetamine or methamphetamine.
James W. Martin, booked by the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for shoplifting and failure to appear for forgery.
Christopher Daniel Mayse, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
Alex P. McDougal, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on fugitive from justice warrants and for making a false statement to an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree identity theft.
Paul Harlan McGary, booked by the Washington State Patrol for second-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Marlin Dale Monroe, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct.
Johnny Melvin Revey, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for delivery of a controlled substance.
Skip Edward Saunders, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for telephone harassment.
Eugene Labrone Smart, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting and for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
Bobbie Joe C. Tally, booked by the Lummi Nation and Bellingham police departments for delivery of a controlled substance and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Patrick Wayne Warren, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jacob Robert Whiting, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Kevin Lloyd Wiberg, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
