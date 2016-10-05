Firefighters battling house fire on Key Street in Bellingham

A fire tore through a duplex at 908 Key St. Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5.
The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. after reports of explosions in the bottom floor of the building. There was report of a minor back injury that didn’t require medical aid.
Residents were attempting to put out the fire with a garden hose when firefighters arrived at the scene.
The fire was reported at 5:21 p.m. Crews were able to enter the lower unit at 5:47 p.m. and are currently investigating the scene.
Information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
