Whatcom County Jail report for Oct. 3

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
OCT. 3, 2016
Ryan Lee Baldwin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Alexander William Ball, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree burglary.
Joshua Edward Barker, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for driving under the influence.
Francisco J. Cervantes-Loaiza, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for hit and run accident with injury.
Diego Chavez-Avalos, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jamie Dean Edenshaw, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
Nicholas Aaron Hale, booked by the Blaine Police Department for first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jerry Lynn Heay, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for a probation or parole violation.
Levi Zachariah Henifin, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a probation or parole violation.
Brach Scott Johnson, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Gerard Carl Lorden, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Kersey Lynn Ordos, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Sal Ou, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary and violation of a domestic violence no contact order.
Cody Scott Padgett, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct.
Anthony Michael Trail, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary.
Jeffrey Stephen Treat, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Kurtis Lawrence Zender, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving.
