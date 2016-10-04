Police arrest suspect in Birchwood neighborhood arson

Police arrested a Bellingham woman in connection with a Birchwood neighborhood arson late Monday, Oct. 3, but she is not connected to a recent string of such fires in Bellingham, officials said.
Christina Hogg, 52, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on a charge of second-degree arson following a small fire at 3036 Edens Ave., according to Bellingham Police and Whatcom County Sheriff’s records. She remained in custody pending a court hearing Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Hogg, however, is not suspected in a recent string of Bellingham arson fires over the past several weeks, said Assistant Chief Bill Hewett of the Bellingham Fire Department.
“We do believe that this fire was an isolated incident,” Hewett said. He said no one was injured in the fire.
Hewett said damage from the 9:15 p.m. Monday fire was confined to the porch and items on it.
“There was minor damage to the outside. It was a quick knockdown,” Hewett said.
Hewett said a neighbor noticed the fire behind the house and called 911, telling the dispatcher that a car had just left the home. Hewett said no one was home at the time of the fire, but he was unsure if the home was occupied.
The single-story 1,124-square-foot two-bedroom house is owned by Matthew and Caryn L. Myers, who list the home as their mailing address, according to Whatcom County assessor’s records. Its value was $169,492 in a 2015 assessment.
Hewett said that once Bellingham Fire investigators determined the cause was arson, the investigation was forwarded to Bellingham Police, who are also investigating several deliberately set fires, including at least two incidents involving vehicles and a Sept. 26 fire at Cosmic Comics. Police investigators could not immediately be reached for comment, but Hewett nevertheless expressed confidence that Hogg is not responsible for those crimes.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
