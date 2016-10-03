Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 30-Oct. 2

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
SEPT. 30, 2016
John Douglas Bauthues, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree possession of stolen property and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Kent Michael Elder, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment.
Antonio Junior Hidalgo, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and obstructing a police officer.
Marcus Dale Hillaire, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, and shoplifting.
Jason Hutchins, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Chanh Cong Huynh, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order.
Benjamin James Imhoff, booked by Juvenile Court Detention for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Colin Mathew Jarolimek, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Aaron Lee Kinley, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Ferndale Police Department for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Kristin Marie Laird, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, residential burglary and selling, possession or delivery of a legal drug.
Kenneth Collin McFadden, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a state Department of Corrections detainer and failure to appear for disorderly conduct.
Mark Anthony Miller, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for theft of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence.
Herman Smith Molina-Flores, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Christopher Lloyd Neil, booked by the Bellingham and Ferndale police departments for driving under the influence and a probation or parole violation.
Tiffany Sylvia Helen Prasad, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for harassment.
Rachel Skrelham Rabang, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for two counts of failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Glen Jon Robertson Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
Christian Giovanni Rodriguez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on charges of third-degree theft and minor in possession of marijuana.
Franklin Bart Roubideaux, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting and failure to appear on the charge of second-degree vehicle prowl.
Jason Kenneth Staeber, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Theodore Kjell Thompson, booked by the state Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department for a DOC detainer, possession of a dangerous weapon and driving under the influence.
Randall Robert Tom, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for carrying, exhibiting or drawing a weapon and failure to appear on a charge of carry/exhibit/draw weapon.
OCT. 1, 2016
Richard William Cooper, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful imprisonment and felony harassment.
Ryan L. Devore, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass, and failure to appear on charges of third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.
Joseph Seth Eknes, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree assault.
Kailey Setsuko Gee, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Rubio Gonzalo, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Jose D. R. Lopez Duron, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Sean Stephen McCabe, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Walter James Oleary, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for physical control.
Tomas Perez Olguin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for criminal trespass.
Jonathan Emery Pickett, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Velicia Maria Salazar, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Michael Lee Shurte Sr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Kimrick Alonzo Thomas, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Kendell Wayne Vanduisen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a protection order.
Wilfred Darrell Washington, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
OCT. 2, 2016
Nicholas James Barnett, booked by the Sumas Police Department on fugitive from justice warrants
Anna Marie Burrows, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jaleesa Irene Joyce Castillo, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Kyle Gene Finkbonner, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Kyle Alan Hershey, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing a police officer and a controlled-substance violation.
Jacob Forrest Hulett, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jessica N. Inda, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree murder.
Clayton James Kaemingk, booked by the Everson Police Department for driving under the influence.
Mark John Latimer, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
Hipolito Morado Jr., booked by the Everson Police Department for driving under the influence.
Felecia Joy Morris, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Kenneth Harvey Peltier, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic-violence protection order and driving under the influence.
Scott Nikki Robinson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft.
Allison Patricia Seddon, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Nicholas Dario Shore, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespass.
Jessica Korin Tjoelker, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Michon Marie Virgen, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Ferndale Police Department for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, and driving under the influence.
Comments