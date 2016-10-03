Ferndale man is stabbed to death at home; girlfriend faces murder charge

A Whatcom County woman faces murder charges for stabbing the father of her child to death Sunday, Oct. 2, at a home east of Ferndale, according to the county sheriff’s office.
Just before 9 a.m. deputies were called to 1064 Piper Road for a report of a suicide attempt with a knife. The woman on the phone, Jessica Inda, 22, said she was trying to give medical aid to the suicidal man.
Inside the house, paramedics found Alberto Mora-Morales dead on the living room floor. He had suffered a stab wound to the left side of his neck, according to a press release by the sheriff’s office. He was 26.
At first Inda told a detective she got into an argument with Mora-Morales, who is the father of their daughter, 5, but she didn’t know how he was stabbed. The girl was the only other person home at the time.
Minutes later, Inda asked if she could tell “the truth,” according to the sheriff’s office. She said she stabbed Mora-Morales, and she led deputies to a laundry room where she opened a cabinet and showed deputies a knife, the alleged murder weapon. She gave a brief statement to detectives, but later asked for an attorney.
Inda was arrested to face a charge of murder in the second degree.
She remained in jail Monday.
This story will be updated.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments