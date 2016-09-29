Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 26

Sept. 28, 2016
Delbert Vincent Bitonti, booked by the Lummi Nation and Bellingham Police departments for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent to sell and felony harassment.
Cheyenne Paul Damien, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Lummi Nation Police Department on a detainer and felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Jacob Gabriel Martin, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department and the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on charges of second-degree criminal trespassing and possession of stolen mail.
Daniel Peter Mawhinney, booked by the Whatcom County Sherriff’s Office for violating a no contact order.
Tomas Perez Olguin, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Douglas Eugene Quiding, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Bethany Julie Riffe Ebert, booked by an agency outside of Whatcom County for driving under the influence, failure to appear on possession of less than 40 grams or marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Roman Joseph Rosebery, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Kelli Ann Santler, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Andre Marcel Siftsoff, booked by the Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration for a juvenile warrant.
Stanley Jay Solomon, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree domestic violence assault and battery and failure to appear on a contempt of court charge.
Matthew Eli Stansbury, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic violence protection order with two previous convictions, disorderly conduct and obstruction.
Shaundeen Rhiannon Zollner, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for controlled substance violation, second-degree burglary, shoplifting and obstructing public officers.
