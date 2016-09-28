Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 27

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
SEPT. 27, 2016
Reginald Bernard Batiste Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a Department of Corrections detainer and for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Thomas Thor Berman, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault and obstructing a police officer.
Joshua Eugene Ecklund, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Glen Pema Sherab Eddy, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief.
Joseph MQ Jefferson, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for failure to appear for residential burglary.
Kim Hallam Johnson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Katrina Ann Jones, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Shawn Leroy Jones, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.
Hyung Kyu Kim, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Jacob Dean Martinez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, an ignition interlock driver's license violation, driving under the influence, felony driving under the influence and a controlled substance violation.
Jeffery Kent Nelson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Kellie Ann Noel, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for harassment.
Joan Papadinis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Caleb Marc Redman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct/abusive language.
Derek Vincent Schranz, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and having a controlled substance not in its original container.
Van Sang Tran, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for a controlled substance violation.
Jesse Alec Wilferd, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Dillon McKinley Wilson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, first-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree trafficking.
