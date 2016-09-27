Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 26

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
SEPT. 26, 2016
Edward Christopher Borsey, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for second-degree criminal trespass.
Alexander Caracoza, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Dominique Elpedio Carampot, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent to sell, second degree burglary and third degree theft.
Randal Lee Chenoweth, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Jennie Marie Frost, booked by Washington State Patrol for first-degree negligent driving.
Andy Ivan Hernandez, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary.
Daniel Allen Igou, booked by Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for third-degree possession of stolen property.
Rob Douglas Jefferson, booked by Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree domestic violence assault and battery and unlawful imprisonment.
Sherry Mildred Odaniel, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and a probation or parole violation.
Juan Jose Ramirez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree assault with a weapon.
Eric Porter Simpson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Vladimir Euardovich Sudnach, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Anna Washington, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for for failure to appear on charges of a violation of a domestic-violence protection order.
