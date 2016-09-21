Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 20

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Sept. 20, 2016
Cristian Jesus Acosta, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on fugitive from justice warrants.
Dustin Michael Araujo, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Angela Donn Arestad, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for third-degree theft.
Kevin Leo Barcus, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree robbery.
Cameron Antone Basart, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation or parole violation.
Ray Siam Lhut Charles Sr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a Lummi drug court violation.
Richard Sheldon Cooke, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disobedience of a lawful order of a court.
Denise De Santiago, booked by the Lynden Police Department for shoplifting.
Jeffrey Wayne Frost, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for disorderly conduct.
Joel Christopher Harms, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Samuel Houston Harper, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Brandon Richard Heggem, booked by the Blaine Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license and fourth-degree assault.
Raphaella M. Hernandez-Estrada, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Konstantin Kislov, booked by the Bellingham and Ferndale police departments for violation of an occupational driver's license and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Bobbi Lynn Larsen, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Nikolay A. Limanskiy, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Timothy Alexander Lucerne, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Dean Benson Martin, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a Lummi drug court violation.
Dustin Tyler Owen, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Michael Lee Shurte Sr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree burglary.
Jermiah J. Sullivan, booked by the Lummi Nation and Bellingham police departments for obstructing public servants, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, obstructing, being under 21 in possession of less than 40 grams of marijuana, and failure to appear for second-degree vehicle prowl.
Mauricio J. Velasquez-Lara, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Justin Allen Walker, booked by the Western Washington University and Bellingham police departments on two counts of failure to appear for third-degree theft.
Zac Scott Wehner, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, and second-degree theft.
Christin Marline Widener, booked by the Blaine Police Department for violation of a domestic-violence protection order.
Michael Todd Zwiers, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation or parole violation.
