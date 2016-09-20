Suspect in Oregon shooting arrested in Whatcom County

A man sought by Salem,Ore. police in connection with a deadly shooting was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Canadian border in Whatcom County.
Lt. Dave Okada said Tuesday that arrangements are being made to return 22-year-old Cristian Acosta to Oregon.
Police had been looking for Acosta since his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend, Lucia Pamatz, was found dead Monday afternoon at her Salem apartment.
Officers discovered the woman after responding to reports of multiple gunshots fired at the apartment complex where the she lived, according to the Statesman Journal newspaper in Salem.
Acosta pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault charges in August, stating in his plea agreement he had physically assaulted Pamatz. Police say he also left threatening messages on her cell phone.
