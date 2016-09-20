Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 19

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
SEPT. 19, 2016
Alfred Perry Andersen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and burglary.
Raymond Lloyd Atchison, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the state Department of Corrections for a DOC detainer, third-degree malicious mischief, and failure to appear for violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Manuel Lewis Ballut, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Ruben Jerome Benjamin, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dwayne Adam Bennett, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree burglary.
Gerald Robert Caron, booked by the Sumas Police Department for failure to appear for a controlled-substance violation.
Diego Miguel Castro, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
David Patrick Churchill, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and second-degree vehicle prowl.
Michael Alan Clinton, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Grace Francis Cooper, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for failure to stop and give info, attempting to elude police vehicle, obstructing a police officer, taking a motor vehicle without permission, and second-degree assault.
Daniel Allen Gibboney, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Gabriel Gutierrez Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for aiming or discharging a firearm.
Chloe Sue Haggith, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Samantha Afia Jennings, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for paraphernalia/use.
Jesse Dean McCandless, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree rape and felony harassment.
Conor William McGovern, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for reckless driving.
Jacob Lloyd Orcutt, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Katie May Patrick, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for selling, possession or delivery of a legal drug, possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana, third-degree theft, and third-degree introducing contraband.
Navarone Gregory Randmel, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Willem Adrian Van Ysseldyk, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Bailey Kenneth Waltari, booked by the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for possession of a legal drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession and failure to appear for third-degree theft.
Robert John Williams, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
