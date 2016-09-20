Police: Sore loser of pool game at Ferndale bar accused of assault with cue, knife, bat

An intoxicated trucker at a Ferndale bar assaulted a man with a pool cue, got kicked out of the bar, and returned later armed with a baseball bat and a knife early Saturday, Sept. 17, to settle a drunken dispute over a game of pool, according to Ferndale police.
Around midnight Jatinder Pal Singh, 34, got into a disagreement when he lost a game of pool at the Main Street Bar & Grill, said Lt. Matt Huffman.
It escalated to a fight: Singh put both his hands around the neck of the other player, 29, who responded by punching Singh, according to police.
Singh, a resident of Burnsville, Minn., grabbed a pool cue and tried to hit the man, Huffman said. A bartender escorted the alleged aggressor outside the bar at 2005 Main St.
Then around 12:25 a.m. Singh came back armed with a kitchen knife and a baseball bat. Bar employees grabbed those weapons from him, and officers recovered them as evidence when they reached the scene. The knife had a 5-inch serrated blade, Huffman said.
No one at the scene needed emergency medical aid.
Singh resisted somewhat as police tried to get him into a patrol car, Huffman said. Otherwise he was booked into the Whatcom County Jail without incident. Police noted he seemed intoxicated.
Singh faces two counts of assault, in the first and fourth degrees. Over the weekend a Superior Court judge found probable cause to hold him in jail on those charges, and bail was tentatively set at $100,000.
Singh remained in jail Monday evening.
