Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 15

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Sept. 15, 2016
Simone Anais Bailey-Cobb, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and for failure to appear for second-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest.
Clinton Eugene Berry, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Samantha Lynn Dardano, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug court violation.
William John Elfo Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Randy Lee Elliott, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Gary Allen Ferris, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Albert Cruz Garza, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Daniel Allen Gibboney, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled-substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samuel Cody Griffith, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree theft and first-degree trafficking.
Gavin Jared Haggith, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault.
Mikayle Andrew Jacobs, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, third-degree theft , making a false statement to an officer, and for failure to appear for second-degree vehicle prowl.
Tracy Paul Low, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Jaxon Jonal Mancillas, booked by juvenile detention for a probation or parole violation.
William Christopher Marglon, booked by juvenile detention for a probation or parole violation.
Camaran Jeffrey Martin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree assault.
Matthew McGaha, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault, felony harassment, and third-degree malicious mischief.
Tarah Marie Mendoza, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Blaine and Bellingham police departments for third-degree driving with a suspended license, second-degree trafficking and for failure to appear for third-degree possession of stolen property.
Jeremy Lee Moore, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Vincent John Partin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm, indecent liberties, and for failure to appear for disorderly conduct.
Kenneth Elvin Rinehart, booked by the Lynden Police Department for second-degree assault.
Vincent Russell, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Colleen Marie Scholten, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Sumas Police Department for driving under the influence and a probation or parole violation.
Gregory Anderson Stone, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a felony sex offender registration violation and failure to appear for two counts of violation of a domestic-violence protection order.
Andrew William Tibbles, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Heather Dawn Troutman, booked by the Everson Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Kris Allen White, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
William Thomas Young, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
