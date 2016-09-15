Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 14

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
SEPT. 14, 2016
Leland Lamont Cooley, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Stephen Dale Covington, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Linda Leigh Craig, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant
Jared Wesley Crapo, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Taylor William Erickson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jonathan Stephen Gould, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Angela Marie Graham, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Leif Ragnar Gustafson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for second-degree driving with a suspended license, an ignition interlock driver's license violation, driving under the influence, and failure to appear for making false statements to a public officer.
Gary Lee Hawkins, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree child molestation.
David Mcauliffe Lee, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for second-degree criminal trespass.
Ajeet Singh Maan, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
David Charles Maier, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Aubrey Elise Mange, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for being a driver under 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana.
Jacob Dean Martinez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Blaine Police Department for residential burglary, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Samuel Matamua, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree theft.
Brent Angus McBeath, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Forrest Konrad Miller, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for no valid operator's license without other ID and failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
Michael Lee Shurte Sr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for attempting to elude a police vehicle and second-degree theft.
Mason Ian Smith, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for resisting arrest, felony harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Heather Marie Stauffer, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theodore Kjell Thompson, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Kayla Joelle Vosburgh, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft.
Comments