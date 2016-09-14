Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 13

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
SEPT. 13, 2016
James Raymond Bogucki, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic-violence no-contact order.
Kyle Thomas Box, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant
Casey J. Breitman-Mcgan, booked by the Washington State Patrol for shoplifting and failure to appear for first-degree criminal trespass.
Jian Hui Cao, booked by the Blaine Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jacqueline Anne Eastlick, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Paige Danielle Fountaine, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled-substance violation and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Walter Dana James, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a protection order, interfering with a report of domestic violence, second-degree assault and for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
Dennis James Jardinski, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a probation or parole violation.
Victor Jarrad Jester, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Natalya Alexandrova Kolbert, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent and controlled substance, methampetamine, intent to manufacture.
Judy Mae Lemon, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for second-degree burglary.
James Robert Markowicz, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for harassment.
Emmanuel Angelo Tellez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree theft.
Rainbow Tomma, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a controlled-substance violation.
Amanda Marie Ward, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary.
Comments