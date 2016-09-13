Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 12

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
SEPT. 12, 2016
Lloyd Charles Biando, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and resisting public officers.
Hayley Joann Brown, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear for second-degree theft and third-degree theft.
Jerry Allen Collie, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Dakota Lee Commissaris, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for criminal solicitation.
Jeremy Adams Ewing, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Svetlana Vladimirovna Golovin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and a controlled-substance violation.
Victor Hernandez Garcia, booked by the Everson Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Michael p. Johnson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Matthew Joseph Kautz, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for noncompliance with conditions of sentencing.
Aaron Charles Loffler, booked by the Washington State Patrol for vehicular assault.
Kelsey Ann McCleary, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jeffrey Curtis Olberding, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and a controlled-substance violation.
John James Overly, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving.
Navarone Gregory Randmel, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Fred Jeramy Rye, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer and failure to appear for third-degree theft.
Courtney Allyce Solomon, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a Lummi drug court violation and paraphernalia/use.
Jasmine Nichole Zell, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Comments