Blaine trailer park evacuated for brush fire along Birch Bay-Lynden Road; no injuries

Firefighters battling a brush fire near Birch Bay-Lynden and Blaine roads have evacuated some residents of a trailer park in the area Monday, Sept. 12.
Crews were sent to fight the blaze, which was burning to the northeast of the intersection, at about 1:20 p.m., said Capt. Joe Noonchester with North Whatcom Fire and Rescue. Noonchester said he didn’t know how many people were working to fight the fire. He estimated the fire had engulfed 2 or 3 acres at about 2:30 Monday.
A trailer park several hundred feet to the east of Blaine Road is home to about two dozen trailer homes. Some of the residents in that park have been evacuated, Noonchester said, but he could not say how many.
Noonchester said he didn’t know if roads in the area were closed, but noted traffic near that intersection would be slow.
Crews from Whatcom County Fire District 7 and the Lynden Fire Department were also fighting the blaze, Noonchester said. Several brush rigs – 4-wheel-drive vehicles outfitted to fight wildfires – were also on scene.
“It’s pretty dry out there, so there’s a lot of fuel, that’s for sure,” Noonchester said.
This story will be updated.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
