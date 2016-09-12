Man sought for weekend stabbing in Birchwood area of Bellingham

A Whatcom County man was injured and authorities are seeking an acquaintance in connection with a weekend stabbing, Bellingham police said.
Two area men in their 30s were fighting on the 2800 block of Cottonwood Avenue about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, when one man drew a knife and stabbed the other, Bellingham police Sgt. Mike Scanlon said.
Scanlon said the victim suffered a wound to his ribcage that required emergency care but wasn’t life-threatening. He was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital for treatment but is not a patient now.
The weapon was a standard folding knife, Scanlon said.
Scanlon said the men knew each other and apparently have a long-standing grudge. He said the man with the knife fled, but police have impounded the getaway car and are seeking a warrant for the man as a “person of interest.”
