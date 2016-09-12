Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 9-11

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
SEPT. 9, 2016
Dwayne Adam Bennett, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Crystal S. Castillo, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft.
Adrian Robert Cronn, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Patrick George George Jr., booked by the state Department of Corrections and the Lummi Nation Police Department for a DOC detainer and a felony sex offender registration violation.
Raymond James Anthoney Hall, booked by the Washington State Patrol for failure to appear for first-degree criminal trespass.
Dorothea Mary Jefferson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for burglary and shoplifting.
Robert Anthony Marron Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Emilio Estevan Mondragon, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Ferndale Police Department for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Anna Jandy Pierre, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a Lummi drug court violation.
Jose Antonio Pineda, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for violation of a domestic-violence no-contact order.
Curlen Gregory Randolph, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Michael Joseph Vandenberg, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a probation or parole violation.
SEPT. 10, 2016
Mason Earl Duncan, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct.
Yosif Fouad El Tahel, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Tyler John Thomas Elmore, booked by the Washington State Patrol for physical control.
Larry D. Evans, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent and controlled substance dispensing and distribrution-in lieu.
Bessie Denise Everett, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Susanna Hernandez-Gonzalez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Trever Rene Jimenez, booked by the state Department of Corrections and the Ferndale Police Department on a DOC detainer and for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Austin Lee Jordan, booked by the Washington State Patrol for physical control.
Jeremy Micheal Legg, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled-substance violation.
Kacy A. Mastrangelo, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and minor in possession.
Shaun Michael McKay, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Jontae Arion McKenzie, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree retail theft with extenuating circumstances.
Brandon Michael Minga, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Corey Matthew Myers, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license and a controlled substance violation.
Matthew Glynn O'Neill, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree burglary.
Joseph Louis Portillo Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled-substance violation and for failure to appear for carrying, exhibiting or drawing a weapon.
Benjamin David Rooth, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
Jordan Hope Svendsen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled-substance violation.
Justin Mark Taylor, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing.
Arielle Danielle Whitaker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for no valid opererator's license without ID, attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving, driving under the influence, controlled-substance violation, possession of an explosive device, and residential burglary.
Kyla Marie Wilson, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
SEPT. 11, 2016
Candace Marina Charlie, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and an agency outside Whatcom County for family abandonment, third-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Kristy Ann Dura, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and for failure to appear for defacing or removing a political advertisement.
Brady John Geleynse, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Brandon Richard Heggem, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Jared Allen Jones, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Kathleen Margret Kelly, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Christopher Michael Landry, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Michael James Malin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree malicious mischief.
Andrew Wayne Moore, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Fernando Ortiz, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Bellingham Police Department and the Ferndale Police Department for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Kenneth Martin Perks, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled-substance violation.
Melody Wynell Pittman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary.
Adam Wayne Stanavige, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for third-degree theft.
Kyley Kalahan Trecker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Zachary Lee Tripp, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Christopher D. Tucker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Eloy Velasco Roque, booked by the Washington State Patrol for hit and run of an attended vehicle and driving under the influence.
