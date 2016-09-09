Second man gets jail, ban on pets for sex abuse of Whatcom County horse

A Whatcom County man who had sex with a friend’s miniature horse has been sentenced to one month in jail, and banned from living with horses for life in Washington state, a Superior Court judge ruled this week.
About three years ago Seth Emmet Haynes, 19, replied to an ad on a bestiality forum where a Ferndale man, Robert Edward Carr, claimed he had “a couple of horses that needed a friend,” according to a Department of Corrections investigative report in Carr’s court record.
Over time they started meeting face to face, and Carr, 43, asked Haynes in August 2013 if he wanted to have sex with a horse that belonged to family members on Thiel Road, according to Haynes’ account in court records. Haynes agreed. He had intercourse with a miniature horse in the field, as Carr kept the horse calm, then Carr carried out the same act.
A couple of years later, in September 2015, two of Haynes’ roommates were using a computer that Haynes sometimes borrowed, when they stumbled across a pornographic video of a woman and a donkey. They called the sheriff’s office. They suspected Haynes downloaded the video: He’d made sexual comments about animals in the past, where he talked about acts with dogs, and intercourse with horses that belonged to a man named Bob, later identified as Carr.
Deputies spoke with the men. Haynes stated he’d been sexually attracted to animals for years. He admitted to having sex with the horse on Thiel, and two other times with another mini horse that belonged to Carr named Thistle. Court records say Haynes drew the line at birds or reptiles, that would be harmed by sex, he said, and how he considers himself to be pansexual and a “furry,” part of a subculture of people who dress as anthropomorphic animals.
Haynes spent 26 days in jail on animal cruelty charges before he posted $5,000 bond.
Carr, meanwhile, moved out of state. Other charges against him, alleging sexual abuse of a boy under the age of 6, were dismissed. Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis found that the boy could not be a credible witness, when he told a multitude of untruths in pretrial testimony about how he loved nap time, hated TV, had never met a county sheriff’s detective, had no siblings, and ate macaroni and hot dogs earlier that day.
Carr was sentenced to four months in July for animal cruelty in the first degree and communicating with a minor, i.e., Haynes, for immoral purposes.
Haynes pleaded guilty Thursday, Sept. 8, to one count on animal cruelty in the first degree, a class C felony. The judge asked Haynes if he had anything to say before he was sentenced.
“Uh,” he said, with a laugh. “Whoops?”
Haynes made no other statements to the judge. Montoya-Lewis gave him credit for time served, as suggested by a plea deal. Under state sentencing guidelines the standard range for the crime is one to three months in jail, for a defendant like Haynes who has no criminal record.
As part of the conviction Haynes is banned for life from owning, harboring, or living in a home with horses. He’s also banned from living with any animals for the next five years, the maximum allowed under state law, according to the judgment.
