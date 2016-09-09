Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 8

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
SEPT. 8, 2016
Jimmy Raymond Abitia, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Walter Keith Clark, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for driving under the influence.
Terry Jeremiah Connors, booked by a probation officer on a civil bench warrant.
Linda Leigh Craig, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Celestino Cruz Jr., booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Ashley Marie Fischer, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug court violation.
Katherine Loretta Flippin, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Vania Leticia Marie Gutierrez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and for failure to appear for second-degree possession of stolen property.
Anders Michael Hansen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic-violence no-contact order, residential burglary, and second-degree theft.
Edward Lee Hayes, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a no-contact order and residential burglary.
Jason Edward Jones, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and felony sex offender registry violation.
Jeffrey Leland Kellogg, booked by the state Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department for a DOC detainer and fourth-degree assault.
Angela Nicole McPhaden, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Kyle Andrew Mifflin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Vitaly Paveloich Pluschakov, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft.
Brian Scott Rorvig, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear for first-degree trafficking.
Crystal Marie Saveall, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent and possession of stolen mail.
Stephen James Swaner, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for theft of a motor vehicle.
Noel Valdiviezo-Gonzalez, booked by the Washington State Patrol for for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Albert Eugene White, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug court violation.
Comments