Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 7

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
SEPT. 7, 2016
Keisha Shanta Brown, booked by the state Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a DOC swift and certain warrant and for failure to appear for third-degree theft.
Jesica Jo Craig, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Evan Roberts Fowkes, booked by the Washington State Patrol for second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Peggy Ellen Galloway, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment and second-degree malicious mischief.
Marc Gut, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Brittany Dee Hathaway, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree possession of stolen property.
Kintorious Dawyne London, booked by the Washington State Patrol and an agency outside Whatcom County for second-degree arson and second-degree malicious mischief, and failure to appear for second-degree identity theft, residential burglary and second-degree theft.
Devin Scott Longoria, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary and second-degree theft.
Lenin Gamliel Mendoza-Alivisure, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic-violence protection order.
Dianna Cathleen Miller, booked by the Blaine Police Department for failure to appear for second-degree animal cruelty.
Jason Edwin Mitchell, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for reckless driving and first-degree negligent driving.
Erica Mae Perkins, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Kenneth Gary Rupke, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
James Scott Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a probation or parole violation.
Alfonso Shelton, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a probation or parole violation.
Lisa Ann Thomas, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft.
Joshua Dale VanderYacht, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, and for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
Loren Allen Walker, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and endangerment with a controlled substance.
Douglas Warren Wilson, booked by the Sumas Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
