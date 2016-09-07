Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 6

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
SEPT. 6, 2016
Scotty Ryan Barker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled-substance violation.
Jordan Edward Burnett, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, third-degree malicious mischief, obstructing a police officer and making a false statement to an officer.
Steven Joseph Burt, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Tharee Anne Davis, booked by the Blaine Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Calvin Robert Edwards Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Ashley Elizabeth Hanson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.
Sarah M. Hillaire, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for delivery of a controlled substance.
Rob Douglas Jefferson, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Rebecca Naomi Julius, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree domestic violence assault and battery, manufacturing amphetamine or methamphetamine, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Julie Lynn Kirkham, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Sandra Barbra Lintz, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary.
Jessica Ann Mezo, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Richard William Miller, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Cody Scott Padgett, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct.
Navarone Gregory Randmel, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Joshua Patrick Sieber, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Victoria Sue Smith-Pullman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for violation of a protection order.
Richard Thomas Stevens, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jamilu Umar, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Comments