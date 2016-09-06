Whatcom County Jail report for Sept. 2-5

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
SEPT. 2, 2016
Herman Lee Barton Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct/abusive language, first-degree criminal trespass and failure to appear for first-degree criminal trespass.
Robert Dale Bob Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing and third-degree malicious mischief.
Christopher Wayne Botkins, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft.
Rory Carl Boyle, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation and first-degree arson.
Randy Fornsby, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting, urinating in public, third-degree theft, and failure to appear for disorderly conduct.
Laura Ella George, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary and driving under the influence.
Cleve Allen Goheen Rengo, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for unlawful imprisonment.
Matthew David Lamb, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Everson Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to transfer title within 45 days.
India Jean Lambson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for third-degree theft and a controlled-substance violation.
Phillip Daniel Marshall, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a no-contact order.
Christopher Lee Meling, failure to appear for first-degree possession of stolen property.
Dustin Robert Moore, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant arrest and a controlled substance violation.
Sean Nicholas Odonnell, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
Calvin James Pray, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for no valid operator's license without ID and first-degree arson.
Forrest W. Rook, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for maintaining a vehicle with the premise of drug trafficking and manufacturing amphetamine/methamphetamine.
Joseph James Schiavone, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault and violation of a domestic-violence no-contact order.
Gregory Alan Schnackenberg, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Roy Dean Wade, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree arson.
Chloe C. Willingham, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
SEPT. 3, 2016
David W. Bacusmo, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary and a controlled substance violation.
Casey Gage Boeckholt, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Dakota Zachary Boome, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for controlled-substance violation, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, second-degree criminal trespass and failure to appear for second-degree criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricky James Fornsby, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Richard Rene Garza, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree burglary.
Jeffery Curtis George, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary and third-degree theft.
Gavin Jared Haggith, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and a controlled-substance violation.
Jessica Lou Heay, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear for obstructing a public servant.
Ricky Allen Jones, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree burglary.
Chelsea Nicole Lyons, booked by the Bellingham and Blaine police departments for fourth-degree assault and forgery.
Joseph Paul Malloy, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Steven Joel Miller, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Tyler Lee Moore, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license, a controlled substance violation, and failure to appear for second-degree theft.
Kale Evan Oostema, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Steven Dalton Parker Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary.
Atanacio Penaloza, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
David Thomas Reynolds, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Colton James Runnalls, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault.
Justin David Williams, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for violation of a domestic-violence protection order.
Timothy Joseph Wood, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
SEPT.4, 2016
Todd Jeffrey Dunn, booked by the Lynden Police Department for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault.
Kelly Ann Feely, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for third-degree theft.
Kimberly Anne George, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a Lummi drug court violation.
Geoffrey James Julius, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disobedience of a lawful order of a court.
Antoninne Lee Littlejohn, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Alan Scot Manke, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic-violence no-contact order, first-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Timofey Pluschakov, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Dyana Guarino Prewitt, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Andre Reginald Revey Jr., booked by the state Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Scott Nikki Robinson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Seth Michael Timmons, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass.
SEPT. 5, 2016
Guillermo Aguilar, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Matthew Milan Benedict, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Travis Robert Boucher, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for failure to transfer title within 45 days, two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, and third-degree theft.
Nashua John Boyd, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving.
Brett Michael Bushman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and felony harassment.
Gerald Robert Caron, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for attempting to elude a police vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Scott Alexander Church, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic-violence protection order.
Cameron Paul Colyer, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a civil anti-harassment order.
Ronald Cory Greer, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear for first-degree theft.
Aaron Lee Johnson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear for second-degree criminal trespass.
Alex Kovalenko Jr., booked by the Blaine Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Tiana Kelia Marshall, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and indecent exposure.
Jordan Leone Charles Powers, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Robert Alan Pullar, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, residential burglary, and failure to appear for third-degree theft.
Melvin Marlin Scriver Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for manufacturing amphetamine or methamphetamine.
Gary Hendricksen Van Ieperen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for disorderly conduct and minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
