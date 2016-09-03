Three men arrested for allegedly setting fire to Sudden Valley house

Three men have been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a Cayuse Court home early Friday, Sept. 2.
Roy Wade, 38, of Bellingham, Calvin Pray, 20, of Lynden and Rory Boyle, 27, a transient, were booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of arson in the first degree.
Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at 12:30 a.m. The man living there told them he heard a knock on his door shortly after midnight. He looked out a window and saw three men wearing red bandanas that hid their faces.
The resident, who didn’t know the men, refused to open the door, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Shortly after, he heard something bump against the deck and found it had been set on fire. He saw three men run away. The fire spread outside his home, but he put it out with an extinguisher.
South Whatcom Fire Authority crews responding to the fire said they saw a vehicle in a ditch and deputies found it nearby at Tumbling Water Drive and Bigleaf Lane. One man was still in the vehicle, which had crashed, and two others were trying to walk away.
The trio matched the clothing and physical description given by the man living at Cayuse Court, according to the news release, and they smelled of gasoline.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments