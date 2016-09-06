Historic Lutheran church being converted to home in Bellingham's York neighborhood

Cornerstone of Richard Sands' home, a former church built in 1910 in the York Neighborhood Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. The building once housed Lutheran and then Unitarian congregations.
Philip A. Dwyer
pdwyer@bhamherald.com
Richard Sands works on his home, a former church built in 1910 in the York Neighborhood Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. The building once housed Lutheran and then Unitarian congregations.
Richard Sands opens the trapdoor to the bell tower at his home, a former church built in 1910 in the York Neighborhood Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. The building once housed Lutheran and then Unitarian congregations.
Richard Sands in the bell tower at his home, a former church built in 1910 in the York Neighborhood Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. The building once housed Lutheran and then Unitarian congregations.
Richard Sands rides a unicycle Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in the former sanctuary of a church built in 1910 in the York neighborhood of Bellingham. The building once housed Lutheran and then Unitarian congregations, but has been Sand's home and restoration project for the last 20 years.
Richard Sands stands on a three-story scaffolding Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, to paint the outside of his home, a former church built in 1910 in the York neighborhood of Bellingham .The building once housed Lutheran and then Unitarian congregations.
Fish painting on the side of Richard Sands' home, a former church built in 1910 in the York Neighborhood Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. The building once housed Lutheran and then Unitarian congregations.
Inside the bell tower of Richard Sands’ home, a former church built in 1910 in the York Neighborhood Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. The building once housed Lutheran and then Unitarian congregations.
Richard Sands put in stained glass windows in his home, a former church built in 1910 in the York Neighborhood Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. The building once housed Lutheran and then Unitarian congregations.
A former church on Franklin Street in the York Neighborhood of Bellingham, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Former church on North Garden and East Champion Streets in Bellingham ,Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
The church across from Sands’home on Franklin Street in the York neighborhood Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
