Registration open for fall children’s programs at WWU

Registration is open for fall educational programs at Western Washington University focusing on children and youths.
Early Release Thursdays offers enrichment programs from 1:45-4:45 p.m. starting Oct. 6, when students in the Bellingham school district have half-days of class. Cost is $30 per session, $25 if registering for all seven sessions.
Kids Night Out @ Western features the topic of “Creative Construction” for first- through third-graders and fourth- and fifth-graders from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, with an optional swim session from 8:30-9:45 p.m. Cost is $25 for the academic session; $30 for academic session and swim.
GEMS Night Out for girls in third through eighth grades, focusing on engineering, math and science, features “Can You Dig It?” from 7-9:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Cost is $30.
For information, contact WWU Youth Programs at wwu.edu/ee/youth or 360-650-3308.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805
