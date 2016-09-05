Volunteers needed to help people file taxes

An organization that offers free tax preparations is looking for Whatcom County volunteers.
Tax-Aide, which is sponsored by the AARP Foundation, is hoping to add some tax preparers and greeters to its staff, according to a news release.
The organization offers its services at Bellingham Public Library and other sites in the county from late January to April, serving more than 2,000 families and individuals each year.
Volunteers normally work two four-hour shifts per week during the tax season. All preparers are required to do a self-study course and pass an online test. Greeters will check in clients and assist in the operation of the tax area.
Those who would like to volunteer this year are asked to email district coordinator Carlton Nathon at taxaidebellingham@gmail.com.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
