Everson woman identified as driver of car in fiery Pole Road crash

A woman killed in a fiery crash southwest of Everson on Thursday, Sept. 1, has been identified as Jennifer M. Wakefield, 38, of Everson.
A Washington State Patrol report said Wakefield died at the scene in her black 2006 Volkswagen Passat when it caught fire after she drifted off westbound East Pole Road near Mecklem Road and struck a signpost and a tree. The car was engulfed in flames.
Excessive speed was blamed for the crash. It was unknown if she was wearing a seat belt.
